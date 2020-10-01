The Carroll County elections office is being awarded a $66,776 grant to help make the Nov. 3 election less of a health risk due to the pandemic.
Georgia is poised for record voter turnout in the November election because not only is the next president being selected, but the state’s two U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs. Other state races, such as state Senate District 30 and state House Districts 18 and 69, will also be decided.
Carroll County elections officials will receive the grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a nonprofit organization based in Chicago. The funds must be exclusively used to conduct the upcoming election.
Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby and his staff can use the money to provide ballot drop boxes, voter education and personal protective equipment for staff and poll workers. It can also be used to recruit new poll workers or provide hazard pay.
This money can also be used for cleaning expenses and polling place rentals during the advanced voting period, or on Election Day, absentee voting equipment or temporary staffing.
Covered costs between June 15 and Dec. 31 can also be applied toward the grant, according to a memo to Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan from CTCL Executive Director Tiana Epps Johnson.
A copy of this memo can be found on the county’s website attached to the Board of Commissioners Oct. 6 regular monthly meeting agenda.
At the BOC’s regular monthly work session meeting on Thursday, Morgan proposed amending the elections office’s general fund budget to include the grant funds. This will be discussed further during the October meeting on Tuesday.
After the election has occurred and the grant period ends, Rigby’s office is required to provide the Center for Tech and Civic Life with a brief report explaining how the grant was used.
More than 10,500 absentee ballots have been mailed to Carroll County residents ahead of the November election. Those who still need to request a ballot can visit ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov to fill out an application.
From there, click the “Request Absentee Ballot” link and fill out the form including first name, last name, date of birth, and driver’s license information. Residents must check to see if their mailing address is correct before submitting the request.
After the application is submitted, voters can track the status of that ballot — as if it was a package being shipped to their door — with a new tool on the secretary of state’s website.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office launched an online tracking system called BallotTrax last week that lets voters sign up for text or email alerts on their ballot status. That website is georgia.ballottrax.net/voter.
With this tracking system, voters will receive messages about when their application is accepted, when the ballot is sent and whether the cast ballot has been accepted or rejected, according to Raffensperger’s office.
The new system follows the launch of an online portal in August for residents to request absentee ballots. As of Friday, more than 200,000 people had used the portal to get their ballots delivered by mail.
The early voting period begins in 10 days on Oct. 12, but county residents can still fill out an application to receive an absentee ballot in the mail.
Those who want to vote early and in person can visit the elections office, 423 College St., on Oct. 12-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters can also cast their ballots at this location on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then on Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Bonner Recreation Gym, 226 West Ave., will also be open from Oct. 12-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then on Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Villa Rica residents can cast their votes at Powell Park Recreation Center, 524 Leslie Drive, Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
