When my daughter Sommer graduated from college, she gave me a Rand McNally atlas. She was moving to London, planned to travel the world and wanted me to see the places she would go. Covid interrupted her travel binge, but 68 passport stamps later, she’s back in the air.
She and several friends planned a weekend trip to Guatemala, so I summoned Google to learn about the country. The ancient Mayan-Toltec name means “land of the trees”, which sounds like a pastoral fairy tale. Searching for the State Department website, I stumbled across the risks of traveling to Guatemala.
Warnings include: “Exercise a high degree of caution in Guatemala due to high levels of violent crime, roadblocks, strikes and demonstrations that occur throughout the country. Guatemala has one of the highest violent crime rates in Latin America, one of the world’s highest homicide rates and a very low arrest and detention rate.
Foreigners, likely targeted for their perceived wealth, are often victims of robbery, carjacking, armed assault and sexual assault, including rape. Don’t display signs of affluence, especially upon arrival at the airport, where travelers have been followed and robbed or carjacked en route to Guatemala City and Antigua.
Withdraw money at ATMs inside banks, hotels and malls rather than on the street, and do so during daylight hours only.
Criminals frequently operate in groups and, increasingly, on motorcycles. Some criminals pose as police officers, and then take you to a side road where they steal everything from you. Petty theft, including pickpocketing and purse snatching is prevalent in urban and tourist areas, especially in markets and other crowded places, such as national parks and volcanoes.
Incidents of armed robbery occur daily on public buses. Buses are frequently targeted by gangs, who may hurl grenades or fire shots as a way of ensuring compliance with their demands or to settle accounts. Passengers have been subjected to armed robbery by fellow passengers.
Express kidnappings have occurred. In these abductions, criminals ask for small, immediate ransoms. Kidnappers usually force their victims to withdraw funds from an ATM or arrange for family or friends to pay the ransom. This ploy is often used by criminal taxi drivers, who pick up the victim and then stop to pick up associates.
All border crossings are dangerous; official ones are less so. Illegal roadblocks are frequent. Don’t go through roadblocks without stopping, even if they appear unattended. Vigilante justice has increased in rural areas.”
Yikes! If Sommer hadn’t left for the airport, I would have screamed, “Don’t go”!
But the scary scenarios didn’t await Sommer and friends in Guatemala. They stayed in a lush hotel built in the side of a mountain. From her window, she could see three dormant volcanoes, which gave her PTSD due to previously visiting a country with seismic activity.
The hotel was located in the central highlands, next to Lake Atitlán, which is in a massive volcanic crater 5,128 feet above sea level and renowned as one of the most beautiful lakes in the world. After a harrowing boat trip across the lake, they rode ATVs to tour Mayan villages around the lake.
Sommer returned stateside, scooped me up in Carrollton and we hung out in Atlanta. There, we encountered a situation that carried potential political risk.
We stayed at the historic Georgian Terrace Hotel across from Fox Theater. The lobby buzzed with activity. Volunteers used a helium tank to blow up red balloons emblazoned with “# 34” and white balloons with “Run Herschel Run.” Yes, our hotel was the site of Herschel Walker’s election night party.
Reporters set up cameras and mics. Supporters with broad smiles scurried around. Their candidate led in the polls, so everyone was happy. His victory in a race that garnered national attention would be celebrated where we lodged.
We ordered lunch from Mary Mac’s Tea Room. (I recommend their vegetable plate). We had dinner at 9 mile Station, with a stunning rooftop view of Atlanta’s skyline and $25 burgers. By the time our night ended, Walker’s party was over. I hope that’s a metaphor.
In my January 3 Year in Review column, I wrote: “THIS FEELS SO WRONG. Former football player and Trump ally Herschel Walker is running for the Senate to represent Georgia, although he has lived in Texas since 2011, has a turbulent personal history and doesn’t understand the political state of play. He told NPR that the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act ‘just doesn't fit what John Lewis stood for.’ Someone please ask Walker how a bill becomes a law.”
Walker will challenge Senator Raphael Warnock in the November election, and I look forward to their debate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.