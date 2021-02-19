Georgia's GOP leadership in the state Senate approved four election reform bills that the chamber may vote on as early as next week, according to the chamber's Majority Leader.
Meanwhile, a similar 48-page bill in the state House aims to implement voter ID requirements for requesting absentee ballots.
The executive director of a voting rights organization in Georgia said this week the proposed new measures would “create barriers to voting."
Since 2005, state law has allowed any Georgian registered to vote and who wants to cast an absentee ballot to do so without having to provide a reason. Republican lawmakers have been working this legislative session to change the way voters cast absentee ballots in future elections.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, told the Times-Georgian on Friday there were four bills that passed on Wednesday by party-line votes out of two separate Senate Ethics Committee subcommittees. These bills are headed to the full Senate floor. This marked the first push by top GOP lawmakers to move a slate of election bills focused on changes to absentee voting.
Republican lawmakers targeted absentee voting methods this session in the wake of the 2020 election cycle. Supporters of former President Donald Trump voiced distrust of the system after Trump lost the Peach State in the general election by 11,779 votes to then Democratic challenger Joe Biden, now President of the United States.
Aunna Davis, the executive director of the voter advocacy group Common Cause Georgia, said in an email statement this week these bills would “make it harder for (Georgians) to vote.”
“Georgia’s voters need to keep a watchful eye on these bills – and a watchful eye on the integrity of our elected officials,” Davis wrote. “All the bills the subcommittees were discussing would create barriers to voting. Voting is the foundation of our government ‘by the people.’ It is how we, the people, have our voices heard and select our government representatives.”
One measure, Senate Bill 71, would halt registered Georgia voters’ ability to cast their ballots by mail without a reason, ending the practice that was used in record numbers last year by Peach State residents wary of voting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three other bills that left the Senate subcommittee included legislation to create a new state elections assistance supervisor, allow county officials to count absentee ballots before Election Day and tighten reporting requirements for voting results, Dugan said.
They are among a legislative package backed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who presides over the Senate. He has called for tightening absentee voter ID requirements, but the Capitol Beat news service said he opposes efforts by some Republican leaders to restrict who in Georgia can vote by mail.
Dugan is a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 67, which would require the submission of identification in connection with absentee ballot applications. Voters seeking to request and cast absentee ballots would be required to provide their driver’s license or other valid ID, such as passports, employee ID cards, utility bills or bank statements.
Dugan said he is also going to introduce his own omnibus bill with 26 sections next week. This legislation will include a mixture of these election reform bills.
“A lot of that language will be rolled into my bill that will get dropped this coming week,” Dugan said. “But it’s bits and pieces of bills that may have already been brought, plus other stuff that is rolled into one big piece of legislation.”
He added election integrity is an issue the state legislature has worked on for the past few years and not a reaction to the 2020 election cycle. He said the GOP leadership is pushing these bills because there has been “a lot of angst” about the validity of the election process in Georgia dating back to the governor’s election in 2018.
That was the year now Gov. Brian Kemp won a narrow victory over Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams.
“Both sides of the coin have used the same arguments for different reasons,” he said. “If you’ve got an integrity concern that’s going on and we have the ability to address it, and tighten it up to get rid of some of those concerns, we ought to do it.”
He said he does “not get the argument” that these bills, if passed, would make it more difficult for residents to vote. He pointed to the voter ID bill and said a large majority of Georgia residents have a driver’s license they can submit as a form of identification to receive an absentee ballot.
For those who do not have a driver’s license, he said the state gives away free voter ID cards that have an ID number on them and can be used as a form of identification.
The 48-page omnibus bill introduced this week in the state House of Representatives, HB 531, proposes tougher restrictions on both absentee and in-person early voting. This bill was filed by Rep. Barry Fleming (R-Harlem) directly into the Special Committee on Election Integrity, according to the Georgia Public Broadcasting website. It includes a new photo ID requirement for absentee ballots, but it would shorten the window voters can request an absentee ballot.
Davis said in a separate email statement on Thursday that this bill is “full of attacks on our voting system” and added the Republicans "want to slash away” at a system they created.
“This is the same voting system that a Republican-led Legislature and a Republican governor established 15 years ago,” she wrote. “The voting system that produced results in November that were upheld by multiple audits, multiple recounts and dozens of court cases. Now our Republican legislators want to slash away at their own system, without any public input.”
The House bill would also restrict the location of secure drop boxes to early voting sites and limit the use of those boxes to only the days and times early voting takes place. An absentee-ballot request deadline of 11 days before Election Day would also become law if the bill passes.
It is unknown whether the omnibus bill Dugan will introduce has similar provisions.
County elections officials could also not accept outside funding for elections, such as from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a Chicago-based organization that gave Carroll County close to $170,000 in the past six months for holding elections.
“The two (state House and Senate) chambers have not really worked together on the election reform stuff,” Dugan said. “Their bills will run the course on their side and ours will run the course on our side. We’ll see what comes out.”
The Capitol Beat and Georgia Public Broadcasting news services provided reporting for this article.
