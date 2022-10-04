For those who are not currently registered to vote, but want to cast a ballot in the midterm general election that will choose a new state legislature and all of Georgia's top government executives, voters have until this Monday, October 10 to register.
Early voting begins Monday, October 17 and continues thru Saturday, October 29 in the Carroll County Election Office in Carrollton located at 423 College Street. Voting is available Monday-Friday during that period from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on two Saturdays, October 22 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A second voting site in the county will be available at Powell Park Center in Villa Rica between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday-Friday from October 31 - November 4. There will be no Saturday voting at the Villa Rica site.
Georgia's 14 U.S. Congressional seats and one of two U.S. Senate seats will be on the ballot.
The following noteworthy information and important dates, including Oct. 17 when early voting begins, was provided by Carroll County Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby.
EARLY VOTING DATES AND LOCATIONS
ELECTION OFFICE - 423 College Street, Carrollton, GA
October 17, 2022 – November 4, 2022 (Monday – Friday) 8:30am – 5:00pm
October 22, 2022 (Saturday) 9:00am – 5:00pm
October 29, 2022 (Saturday) 9:00am – 5:00pm
POWELL PARK ART CENTER – 524 Leslie Drive, Villa Rica, GA
October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022 (Monday – Friday) 8:30am – 5:00pm
- Any Carroll County registered voter can vote at either early voting site in Carrollton or Villa Rica.
- November 4, 2022 is the final day of early voting.
- If you chose to vote on Election Day (November 8) you are required to vote at your assigned precinct.
- Deadline to register to vote for the November 8 General Election is Monday, October 10, 2022
- To check voter registration status and assigned precinct by going to: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov
- Register Online: https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov
- Absentee by Mail: http://www.carrollcountyga.com/541/Absentee-By-Mail or call 770-830-5823
- August 22, 2022 is the first day to apply for an Absentee Ballot
- October 28, 2022 is the last day to apply for an Absentee Ballot
General Election Voter Registration - last day for a person to register and be eligible to vote in the November General Election and Runoff Election.
Early Voting- begins today for the November General Election.
Saturday Voting- in all counties for the November General Election.
Sunday Voting- only in counties that opt for Sunday Voting for the November General Election. Carroll County does NOT provide Sunday voting.
Absentee Ballot Application - last day to submit application to vote absentee
Saturday Voting - in all Georgia counties for the November General Election.
Last day to cast an early vote in-person- check with your county elections office for more information and exact times and locations.
Last day for a person to register and be eligible to vote in the General Election Runoff
According to Carroll County Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby, all 28 polling sites will be fully staffed by approximately 180 poll workers.
