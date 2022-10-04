For those who are not currently registered to vote, but want to cast a ballot in the midterm general election that will choose a new state legislature and all of Georgia's top government executives, voters have until this Monday, October 10 to register.

Early voting begins Monday, October 17 and continues thru Saturday, October 29 in the Carroll County Election Office in Carrollton located at 423 College Street. Voting is available Monday-Friday during that period from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on two Saturdays, October 22 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

