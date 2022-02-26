Eleanor Sowell

Mrs. Eleanor Jane Bankston Sowell, 96, of Villa Rica, formerly of Austell passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on July 28, 1925, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. George Dewey Bankston and the late Mrs. Jane Inez Wallis Bankston.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker, where she raised three wonderful children. She was a longtime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Austell and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Austell Chapter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice James Sowell; son, Kevin Sowell; daughter, Jane Smith; brother, George Wallis Bankston; and brother-in-law, Vincent Jackson.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Donald Chance, of Villa Rica; daughter-in-law, Sharon Sowell, of Acworth; son-in-law, Larry Smith, of Mableton; grandchildren, Clint Chance, of Villa Rica, and Tiffany Thomason, of Harvest, Alabama, two great-grandchildren, Skyler Thomason, of Birmingham, Alabama, and Spencer Thomason of Harvest; sister, Martha Jackson, of Decatur; niece, Mary Ann Reese, of Kerrville, Texas; nephews, Keith Jackson, of Covington, Ken and Carol Jackson, of Covington, and Danny and Candy Jackson, of DeLand, Florida; and great-niece Dianna Kirkpatrick, of Kerrville.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home in Villa Rica.
Graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, in Atlanta with Rev. Grant Perry and Order of the Eastern Star, Austell Chapter officiating.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.j.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements.
