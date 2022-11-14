Eleanor Foster, 78, of Cartersville,, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, and is now rejoicing in her heavenly home forever more.
She was born April 21, 1944, in Harlem, New York, the daughter of the late Samuel Rhames Sr. and the late Sadie Bryant Rhames Ramsey.
Eleanor started her career as a legal secretary in New York City, then worked for IBM for 15 years. Rising from secretary to management she enjoyed a successful career that took her from New York City, to Englewood, New Jersey; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and then Boca Raton, Florida. After an early retirement from IBM, she started a new career with Eastern Airlines and shortly after, moved to Marietta.
Eleanor later decided to pursue her dream of helping people through counseling and therapy. She went back to school and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Relations Counseling from Atlanta Christian College and a Master of Arts Degree in Professional Counseling from Argosy University as well as several professional counseling certifications. She then spent the next 20 plus years of her life impacting many lives through psychological and family counseling before retiring in Cartersville. She left a lasting and loving impression on everyone she encountered and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family was very important to Eleanor. She was a loving mother to her sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Edwina Foster of Mary Esther, Florida and Craig and Skye Foster of Carrollton; a grandmother to Karrah, Khail, Kinsley, Michele and Paul; and great-grandmother to Shelby and Hendrix; a sister to Eunice Lewis and her husband James Lewis, Katherine Rhames, and the late Marjorie Beazer, Harold Rhames and Samuel Rhames Jr.; “Aunt Eleanor” to Stacy Patton, Mindy Beazer, Todd Beazer, Erin Corley, Taylor Beazer, Venus Ward, Crystal Page, Malik Ward, Nicole Page, Michelle Collins, Kwame Floyd, Harold Rhames Jr., Kevin Rhames, Tyronne Rhames, Donna Rhames, Gail Torrence, and Arnold Torrence; all of whom she loved dearly.
Eleanor’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Heritage Chapel at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home with Mrs. Crystal Freeman-Page officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12-2 p.m.
In accordance with Eleanor’s wishes, her body will be cremated following the service.
Flowers may be sent to Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel at 1312 S. Park St. Carrollton, GA 30117.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
