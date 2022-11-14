Eleanor Foster

Eleanor Foster, 78, of Cartersville,, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, and is now rejoicing in her heavenly home forever more.

She was born April 21, 1944, in Harlem, New York, the daughter of the late Samuel Rhames Sr. and the late Sadie Bryant Rhames Ramsey.

Service information

Nov 19
Visitation
Saturday, November 19, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Nov 19
Funeral
Saturday, November 19, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
