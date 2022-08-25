One of my responsibilities at work is to send birthday cards to some of our pastors who go the extra mile to support Wesley Woods. Every year, we take pictures of our centenarians with a beautiful cake. Inside, the card reads, “Age: It’s a matter of perspective.” I love the fun way we celebrate aging in our ministry. In fact, we say that aging has a fulfilling purpose in life, and that spiritual and personal growth are lifelong. Even before I came to this ministry, the time spent with the older adults in my churches and in my family taught me that the wisdom and perspective they bring to the conversation is invaluable.
I remember thinking about all the changes my grandmothers, who were born in 1908 and 1911, lived through in their long lives. They lived to be 92 and 102. They both grew up in rural settings, a Mississippi farm and a Hawaiian sugar cane plantation. They saw the changes of electricity, indoor plumbing, cars, planes, radio, television, vaccines, antibiotics, computers and even cell phones and the internet. They also lived through six wars, a tornado, a hurricane, the Great Depression (1929), the civil rights movement, the Cold War, and the collapse of the Soviet Union. They were working mothers before there was such a term, one in a grocery store, the other in a family restaurant. Neither of them had a high school diploma. Their children all went to college.
I have heard similar stories across my ministry, and I’ve had enough curiosity and good sense to listen when someone would say, “Did I ever tell you about the time . . . ?” Storytelling is a defining human art form, and though I’m a participant in the storytelling of social media, I love the simplicity of a wise elder sharing a memory from their life with their children and grandchildren. The practice of sitting still and listening while someone shares from their long life is something to cultivate in our families and in our community.
When older people tell their stories, and when younger people listen, they create a space where a new story happens. Something is shared between us that becomes more than what happened in the past. Stories shared become lives made new. There is a grace and a goodness, even sometimes when the stories come in the form of a confession, that create a connection that is lifegiving. “I didn’t understand it back then, but I’ve learned, and I’ve grown.” When I listen to a man in his eighties confess his sin of racism and ask forgiveness for not doing more to stand up for justice, I am challenged to look more deeply at my story. The stories that are the hardest to tell can be the most transformative for the teller and the hearer. They can create a connection from one generation to the next that roots us in the truth of our history, the good and the bad, and causes new growth for the future. This is where we learn from those who have gone before us, where their mistakes and sins and regrets, as well as their victories and unexpected discoveries, can be offered as fertile soil for our learning and transformation.
Everyone has a story to tell, and everyone can listen to another’s story. Storytelling is a gift that can be shared with anyone. You don’t have to be old to tell a story. You can be a five-year old child who can’t wait to come home from her first day of kindergarten and share what she learned. Human beings are natural storytellers, and a good story has the power to become a sacrament, a place where grace is offered and received.
I have tried to be a good listener, and now that I’m older, I’m also trying to be a good teller of stories. I think my grandmothers would approve. They, after all, were my first teachers. In their stories, I come to know more of my story, and I am blessed.
