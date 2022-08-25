One of my responsibilities at work is to send birthday cards to some of our pastors who go the extra mile to support Wesley Woods. Every year, we take pictures of our centenarians with a beautiful cake. Inside, the card reads, “Age: It’s a matter of perspective.” I love the fun way we celebrate aging in our ministry. In fact, we say that aging has a fulfilling purpose in life, and that spiritual and personal growth are lifelong. Even before I came to this ministry, the time spent with the older adults in my churches and in my family taught me that the wisdom and perspective they bring to the conversation is invaluable.

I remember thinking about all the changes my grandmothers, who were born in 1908 and 1911, lived through in their long lives. They lived to be 92 and 102. They both grew up in rural settings, a Mississippi farm and a Hawaiian sugar cane plantation. They saw the changes of electricity, indoor plumbing, cars, planes, radio, television, vaccines, antibiotics, computers and even cell phones and the internet. They also lived through six wars, a tornado, a hurricane, the Great Depression (1929), the civil rights movement, the Cold War, and the collapse of the Soviet Union. They were working mothers before there was such a term, one in a grocery store, the other in a family restaurant. Neither of them had a high school diploma. Their children all went to college.

