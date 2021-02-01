An elderly couple, whose precarious housing situation was profiled last month by the Times-Georgian, expects to be homeless again later this month — along with the 6-year-old for whom they provide care.
As of Monday, the couple and their granddaughter remain at a Carroll County motel thanks to funds raised by county non-profits. But now those funds have run out, and the family says they have nowhere to go after Feb. 11.
The grandparents were one of several people profiled in December by the newspaper for a series on the lack of housing in Carroll County. This causes most people to have unstable living situations with incomes stretched to meet monthly rent or with no permanent shelter at all, despite the help of some government agencies or charitable organizations.
Local non-profits like The Holy Spirit Homeless Shelter (THS) and St. Margaret’s Community Outreach (SMCO) have placed this family and others in motel rooms to save them from living on the streets. These non-profit organizations rely on donations to support those in need.
People like Latoya Gamble uses her non-profit, One Body Many Members, to offer warm meals, groceries and supplies to those living in motels around Carrollton.
“If I didn’t bring some of these people food, they wouldn’t eat,” Gamble said Saturday during her weekly food drop off at the Crown Inn and Royal Inn & Suites in Carrollton.
“Keith” and “Ashley” — their names changed to protect their privacy — are both physically disabled and rely on their disability checks to live. But the majority of those funds go toward food, gas and medication for the couple.
The family’s only option is the housing choice voucher program, otherwise known as Section 8, with the Housing Authority of the City of Carrollton (CHA). The family was approved in November but must wait three to six months until the housing authority provides a voucher.
“It’s beginning to be ridiculous,” “Keith” said about the process. “We’re trying to make ends meet and do what they tell us to do, but no one can give us a straight answer.”
Because of the high demand for affordable housing, which is in low supply, it is not rare to be on a waiting list for several years. For example, according to Affordable Housing Online, in some areas of the country more than 20,000 people may apply through an office that is only placing 1,000 of those applicants on the waiting list.
Charles Griffin, executive director of the Carrollton Housing Authority, said there are only about 300 housing choice vouchers available in Carroll County for people applying into the program. Someone in the program must leave for another to take their place.
The high demand for help and the low number of vouchers force CHA to allow only two days a year for people to apply. Griffin said the numerous applications they receive forces them to stop accepting applications after a few hours.
“Of course you wish you could do more for more families,” Griffin said. “We may not have some of these (vouchers) available, but we try to provide families with options with more organizations that may have availability.”
While the non-profit organizations do what they can, the fact that they depend on contributions from the community allows some people to fall through the cracks.
“Keith” said they have not received any help or food donations since living in the motels other than THS and SMCO’s payments for their room.
“We’ve never been in this situation before,” he said about relying on others to survive. “It’s upsetting and frustrating since I don’t know what to do ... I certainly appreciate anybody that could help.”
