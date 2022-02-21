During her two-week Olympic stay in China, Douglasville native Elana Meyers Taylor made history.
She won two medals, helped an Olympic
event make its debut
and then helped close out the 2022 Beijing Games as the United States’ flag bearer at the closing ceremonies.
In probably her last Olympic race, the 37-year-old Meyers
Taylor grabbed a
bronze Saturday in the two-women bobsled
event for the fifth medal
of her Olympic career.
Meyers Taylor and brakeman Sylvia Hoffman finished with a time of 4:05.48, taking third in an event where two German teams took the top two spots.
With the fifth Olympic medal in-hand, Meyers Taylor became the
most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history. She now has
more medals than any women’s bobsledder
at the Olympics and two more than any other Olympic bobsledder,
male or female, in U.S. history.
“I’ve been on Olympic podiums before, but I can’t think of any that’s been harder to get than here,” Meyers Taylor said in a press conference. “So it’s just been incredible and I can’t even put into words what this means.”
The Lithia Springs High graduate faced some adversity when she first arrived in China on Jan. 31.
She tested positive for COVID-19, and was isolated in a hotel room per Olympic protocol.
Meyers Taylor had limited training with a stationary bike and a set of dumbbells as she chronicled her time on social media.
She was chosen as one of the flag bearers for the opening ceremonies but had to forfeit that honor because of COVID-19.
After twice testing negative, Meyers Taylor was able to compete in the monobob, inaugural event for women at the Olympics. She took silver in the monobob for the first of her two 2022 Olympic medals.
Before the Games began, Meyers Taylor had hinted in an interview with ESPN that this would likely be her last. She was cheered on in Beijing by her husband Nick and her young son, Nico.
“It’s going to be really hard to top this Olympics,” she said in a news conference. “Two medals and now closing it out with flagbearer, it’s going to be really hard to top that.”
A former standout softball player in college at George Washington University, Meyers Taylor won three silver medals and two bronze during her Olympic career — bronze in 2010, silver in 2014 and 2018, and the silver and bronze medals she earned in 2022 in Beijing.
“She’s already a legend in the sport,” U.S. men’s push athlete Carlo Valdes told Sports Illustrated. “Another medal just adds to all the accolades, really ... She’s in a league of her own and it’s cool to watch.”
