Elaine Blackwell Bland, 87, passed away on May 30, 2023. She was born March 23, 1936, in Meridian, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Rueben Blackwell and Louise Birdsong Blackwell.

Elaine and her husband, Frank, were active members of Bremen First Baptist Church for over 50 years, where they served on the “Young at Hearts” club. After moving to Ellijay, Elaine taught Bible study at Manor Lake Assisted Living. Her desire in this life was to bring honor and glory to her Lord Jesus Christ and to lead others to Him.

