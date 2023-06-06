Elaine Blackwell Bland, 87, passed away on May 30, 2023. She was born March 23, 1936, in Meridian, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Rueben Blackwell and Louise Birdsong Blackwell.
Elaine and her husband, Frank, were active members of Bremen First Baptist Church for over 50 years, where they served on the “Young at Hearts” club. After moving to Ellijay, Elaine taught Bible study at Manor Lake Assisted Living. Her desire in this life was to bring honor and glory to her Lord Jesus Christ and to lead others to Him.
During her professional career, Elaine owned and operated Elaine’s Hallmark, the Bremen Car Wash, and Misty Magic Car Wash.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Thomas Franklin “Frank” Bland Sr.; brothers-in-law, H.O. Ward and Harvey Smith, and sister-in-law, Agnes Blackwell Spinks and her nephew Jeff Smith.
Elaine leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Thomas “Tom” Franklin Bland Jr., and his wife, Cindy Banks Bland; brother, R.G. Blackwell; sister, Janis Blackwell Smith; and sisters-in-law, Mae Ward and Patricia Blackwell.
In keeping with Elaine’s wishes, her body has been cremated. A celebration of life service for Elaine and Frank will be held later this summer.
Memorial donations to any of the following would be appreciated:
Bremen First Baptist Church
Lupus Foundation of America, Georgia Chapter, Inc.,
1850 Lake Park Drive, Suite 101
Kingdom Rock Family Worship Center
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements
To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Bland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.