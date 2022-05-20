Ekeeshia Philpot,
36, of Atlanta died
on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW in Atlanta. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery in Atlanta.
Viewing will be
on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
