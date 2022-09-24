While the UWG football team may be 2-0 and ranked number eight in the country, a new season starts Saturday.
The Wolves (2-0, 0-0 GSC) are set for a trip across the state of Alabama to open up Gulf South Conference play against the West Alabama Tigers in a 3 p.m. contest from Tiger Stadium in Livingston, Alabama.
It’s been two weeks since the Wolves wrapped up non-conference with a 42-0 win at Morehouse, and head coach David Dean is excited to get his team back on the field and begin the push for a GSC crown and another postseason appearance.
“It feels like it’s been a long time since we’ve played a game, and it’s been a crazy start to the season with playing on a Thursday night, and playing and then an off week,” said Dean. “So hopefully our guys are going to get back in a regular routine and then starting this week it’s eight straight weeks of Gulf South Conference football.”
The GSC opener will be a tough test for Dean and the Wolves as they travel to a hostile environment to take on a West Alabama (2-1, 0-0) program that has put together seven straight winning seasons.
And West Alabama enters Saturday’s contest reeling after dropping their 2022 home opener by a slim, 13-10, margin to Tuskegee.
“If you watch the film from their game last week, I really believe West Alabama played our game last week, they were looking ahead to us,” Dean said of Saturday’s opponent. “They didn’t play the same way that West Alabama usually plays. They are a very good team, and I know we’re going to get their very best on Saturday.”
West Georgia looks to have the advantage defensively as the Wolves have the nation’s top scoring offense, allowing just 3.5 points per game. The Wolves also lead Division II in terms of pass defense, allowing only 52 yards through the air per game.
Last time out, the UWG defense kept Morehouse out of the endzone and off the scoreboard, picking up the 30th shutout in program history.
Deontae Overstreet provided the biggest defensive play in that game, picking off a second half pass and returning it 41 yards for the touchdown. But don’t let that overshadow the play of Malcolm Mercer who was thrust into an increased role on the defensive line due to some injuries.
“He did a great job getting penetration, you know, two-and-half sacks is a pretty good game,” Dean added. “He rushed the passer very well from the interior, but he did a great job, and we will need him to step up again this week.”
Not only will Mercer and company be looking to provide pressure on UWA’s passing attack that is 19th in the country averaging 279 passing yards per game, but it will look to slow down a rushing attack led by Demetrius Battle.
Battle, a native of Birmingham, had a big game with two touchdowns in UWA’s 38-20 win over West Georgia in Carrollton in 2021, and UWG’s defense has its hands full in slowing him down in 2022.
“We got to get a lot of hats on him. If we get one guy on him, we can’t let him go, because he’s so big he can just drag guys along,” said Dean. “He’s going to get yards, we know that, we just can’t allow him to punish and punish us like he did last year.”
West Georgia’s offense features three running backs who each scored a touchdown in the Morehouse win in Jaxton Carson, Zion Custis, and Rajaez Mosley. All three average over 6.5 yards per carry, but it’s Custis who has racked up the most yards with 148 on 17 carries.
And of course, you can’t bring up UWG’s offensive weapons without mentioning senior quarterback Harrison Frost, who became the seventh passer in UWG history to reach 4,000 passing yards and was the fastest to reach that mark, hitting it in his 14th game.
The Wolves’ offense will be head-to-head with a West Alabama defense that is 16th in the country in total defense, allowing 279 yards of total offense per game.
Both teams look to get off to a 1-0 start in GSC play when two long time rivals meet on Saturday. It’s the 39th meeting between the Wolves and Tigers. UWG holds a 22-16 advantage all-time, although UWA hold the advantage all-time in Livingston, winning 11 of 21 previous meetings at Tiger Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. from Livingston. Broadcast information can be found on the UWG Athletics website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.