Eight Trojans named All Region for baseball

Andrew Albertus was one of five first-team all region selections for Carrollton's baseball team.

 File Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Region 2-7A released their All-Region honors before the end of the postseason, and eight Trojans made an appearance on the list, including five first-team selections as well as three second-team picks.

Included on the first team were outfielder Luke Turner, infielder Maddox Monsour, infielder Andrew Albertus, pitcher Carson Sewell and pitcher John Cobb.

