Eight Trojans named All Region for baseball

Region 2-7A released their All-Region honors before the end of the postseason, and eight Trojans made an appearance on the list, including five first-team selections as well as three second-team picks.
Included on the first team were outfielder Luke Turner, infielder Maddox Monsour, infielder Andrew Albertus, pitcher Carson Sewell and pitcher John Cobb.
Head coach Trent Bianco addressed each player, starting with Turner, saying, "Luke was a leader for our team day one. The work he put in during the offseason translated during the season and he played a major role in our season. As a coach you love to see when the work a player puts in translates to the success he experienced on the field this year."
Bianco continued, "Maddox had a great year for us, especially offensively. He was a huge presence in our lineup and once he was on base was always a threat to steal with 20 stolen bases. We're excited we get to continue to watch him develop and grow as a player over the next two years."
"When Andrew found his way to the top of our lineup he really took off," Bianso said of the middle infielder. "He was always on base for the middle of our order and gave them plenty of opportunities to drive him in. He is the ultimate competitor and someone you always want on your team as he'll do anything to win."
As for his pitchers, Bianco had plenty to say for starter Sewell and his young closer, Cobb.
"Carson really stepped up when Cade Cosper went down," the coach said. Cosper, normally the game-one starter for the Trojans, missed significant time during the middle of the season, forcing Sewell and others to fill in for his production.
"[Sewell] was the anchor of our pitching staff and was someone we could always count on to compete no matter the circumstances. Carson always wanted the ball in his hand with the game on the line," Bianco said.
As for the young pitcher Cobb, Bianco said, "As a sophomore John emerged as someone we could always count on in whatever role we gave him for that game. It didn't matter if he was coming out of the bullpen or starting the game you were always going to get John's best."
On the second team list, three different Trojans made an appearance, including pitchers Cade Cosper and CJ Morris, and infielder Landon Eubanks.
Regarding the previously mentioned Cosper and his injury, Bianco stated, "For someone that missed more than a month of the season, this speaks volumes of what type of competitor Cade is. He'd always do what he could to give the team a chance to compete and win. The bigger the game was the better Cade would pitch, which is extraordinary considering the amount of time he missed this year."
As for the freshman Morris, Biaco simply described him as "cool, calm and collective." In his words, "CJ saw a ton of innings as a freshman and there was never a moment too big for him. We're excited to watch him continue to grow and develop over the next 3 years."
And Eubanks is another player Bianco and the Carrollton staff are looking forward to see develop, as well.
As veteran coach said, "Landon was another player that was thrust into a situation when we had a injury and rose to the occasion. He's got a bright future ahead of him and we're excited to see him develop."
