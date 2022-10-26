"I'm in a full pucker position," said Judge Adams. He was up on a very high-pitched roof with my husband when he said that. They were helping a friend finish his house. We laugh to this day about that expression, and every time we're in a tight spot, it gets said again. That's how I felt today, when I was trying to get out of downtown Atlanta after a closing. Folks were jockeying for position like it was a NASCAR race. I try to arrange closings with local attorneys, but don't always get to choose. I hauled it home, ate leftovers and decided to hit the hay early, only to find that the sheets were still in the washing machine. Life is just like that sometimes. Our first-world-problems should make us ashamed.
I sold my dear little camper this weekend to the sweetest lady. Ken hauled it to Newnan and fitted it into her teeny-tiny backyard (with his massive truck attached). It took an hour and a half to get it finally situated, without ruining something in the process. I was sentimental as we pulled away. I had taken that very ugly camper and turned it into something Barbie would've been proud of. People would knock on the door when we camped and ask to see the inside of it. I left the dishes and pots and pans in it. How could I not? They matched the turquoise, coral and cream color palette. We had some fun in that thing and I hope the new owner does too. These Neanderthals are too big for a Barbie camper, so we got us another one, bigger and with bunks for grandkids.
