EF-1 tornado touches down in Douglas

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Douglas County late Monday morning as storms ripped through the area leaving a path of downed trees and power lines.
One man died when the heavy winds toppled a tree onto his car.
The tornado touched down along North Summers Circle off Kings Highway. The National Weather Service said the tornado packed winds as high as 90 mph.
Trees fell on at least 10 homes in the area where the tornado touched down, according to a National Weather Service survey.
County spokesman Rick Martin said the tornado intensified as it crossed Kings Highway and moved along Plum Crest Road, Cherry Dale Drive, Orchard Road and Apple Valley Road. He said the tornado continued east, crossing Apple Way Court and Yeager Road and Greenwood Drive before “lifting as it approached Dorsett Shoals Road.”
“We were extremely busy,” Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said. “We are encouraging people to stay home.”
There was one confirmed death as a result of the storms that hit the county Monday.
At around 10:36 a.m., firefighters received a call that a tree had fallen on a car on Campbellton Street between Woodrow Avenue and Spring Street in downtown Douglasville about six miles north of where the tornado touched down, according to Martin.
The driver was later identified as Scot Hudson, 60, of Hudson’s Hickory House.
“When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the driver was trapped inside the vehicle with power lines and a tree on the vehicle,” Martin said. “Firefighters had to extricate the driver.”
Jolivette said the driver was responsive when he was first removed from the car.
“He was talking,” Jolivette said. “This is a big blow to our county. Our firefighters knew him well.”
Jolivette said that grief counselors were called to the fire department’s headquarters, which is located next to Hudson’s Hickory House, to “talk to our guys.”
“It was really tough for them,” Jolivette said.
A county official interrupted the Board of Commissioners’ meeting Monday morning to let citizens know about the inclement weather.
Emergency dispatchers received numerous reports of damage from the weather that swept through the area.
Martin said there was also flooding in some parts of Douglasville. The county was under a Flash Flood Warning for much of the day Monday.
By mid-morning, the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department closed all county parks.
“I’ve received calls from across the state asking how things were,” Jolivette said. “Our response team was quick in getting out there.”
Martin said Douglas County E-911 dispatchers received numerous reports of damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.