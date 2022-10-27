Written in permanent marker on Kenny Edwards' desk on the campus of Central High School are the words R.E.L.E.N.T.L.E.S.S. and I.M.P.A.C.T.
These words aren't that unusual for a head basketball coach to use, until you learn these words are acronyms built into their Coaching Boys Into Men violence prevention program, something that Edwards and his teams have instilled for nearly five years.
"Coaching Boys Into Men is a violence prevention program that is designed to inspire and motivate and teach male athletes about the importance of respect," Edwards said.
This includes respect for themselves and others, with an emphasis on respect for women and young ladies.
There are a number of different lessons the program covers according to Edwards, including lessons on relationship abuse and digital disrespect, along with more sensitive topics like sexual reputation and knowing what consent looks like.
"That's a touchy conversation, but it's a real-world conversation," Edwards said of these topics. "I believe being real is love, and loving your kids is being honest with them and helping them."
And so far, Edwards says he has been blessed with the students who have gone through the program thus far.
"The last four years, three years, it's been complete buy-in. My guys help me lead class. We have open dialogues where, when we have questions we have to answer, we allow them to answer the questions as a collective group."
Edwards also has a personal inspiration for teaching his athletes about these topics.
"I've been on my own since I was 13, so I come from kind of a bad family background. Experiencing family members abusing my grandmother, who raised me, it opened my eyes up to reality."
He says this experience of familial abuse revealed to him what he did not want to be, and it showed him something he did not want his students nor anyone he coached, mentored, or trained, to ever experience.
"I want to do everything in my power to give my young men the tools so they're not faced with that situation," he said.
The team signed their pledge for the fifth year of the program back on October 5. On top of their frequent lessons and guest speaker appearances, the team goes back to those two acronyms scribbled on Edwards' desk on a day-to-day basis.
Resilient, Engaged, Locked, Energetic, Noble, Team, Loyalty, Effort, Sacrifice and Sportsmanship is what R.E.L.E.N.T.L.E.S.S. means for the team.
I.M.P.A.C.T. is for the coaching staff, and it encourages coaches to: Influence, Maintain a productive ongoing relationship, Participate daily, Assist in players' and coaches' goals and Connect on something other than the program.
The last 'T' of I.M.P.A.C.T. seems to be the most important.
Teach more than basketball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.