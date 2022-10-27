CBIM Photo

Members of the Central Lions basketball team celebrated its fifth year of the "Coaching Boys Into Men" program by signing this year's pledge letter for the program. C.B.I.M. is a violence prevention program that emphasizes respect and teaches a number of life lessons outside the game of basketball.

Written in permanent marker on Kenny Edwards' desk on the campus of Central High School are the words R.E.L.E.N.T.L.E.S.S. and I.M.P.A.C.T.

These words aren't that unusual for a head basketball coach to use, until you learn these words are acronyms built into their Coaching Boys Into Men violence prevention program, something that Edwards and his teams have instilled for nearly five years.

Trending Videos