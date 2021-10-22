Mr. Edward “Ed” Marshall Smith, 66, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, from a heart attack.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1955, in Austell, Georgia, the son of late Mr. Thomas Edward Smith and the late Mrs. Margie Joyce Voyles.
Mr. Smith loved all type of sports: football, baseball, NASCAR, drag racing and his motorcycle.
He retired after 40 years of service as a sheet metal worker with Alco-Standex and also worked for seven years as a crane operator at Silver Line Windows.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mrs. Janice Queen Smith, of Lithia Springs; brother and sister-in-law, Neal (Tammy) Smith, and their daughter, Ashley Smith, all of Dallas, Georgia; sister-in-law, Rebecca Haney, of Lithia Springs, and her daughter, Kym Haney, of Marietta, Georgia and her son, Kevin Haney, of Paulding County, Georgia, uncle, the Rev. Donald R. Voyles, of Dallas; other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service to honor and celebrate the life of Ed Smith will be conducted from the Chapel of the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow at Powder Springs Cemetery, Powder Springs, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.