Edward Reese age 79 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away November 6, 2021.
Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday November 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at A Place of Refuge Church 106 Refuge Way Carrollton, Ga. Bishop Barry D. Walker. His viewing will be Friday November 12, 2021 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask.
Arrangement Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 770-832-9059.
