Edward Allen Mercer, 92, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 1:30-3 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be conducted on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Funeral service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.
