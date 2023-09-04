Mr. Edward Joseph “Ed” Eschete Jr., age 72, of the Mirror Lake Community, Villa Rica, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023 at his home.
Ed was born December 9, 1950 in Houma, LA, the son of the late Edward Joseph Eschete Sr. and the late Shirley Lee Eschete. He was raised Catholic attending St. Francis de Sales. He was an electrician by trade and owned E&T Electric, later retiring from Data Tech in Georgia. Ed was very proud of his French and South Louisiana culture. He lived a life of service to others, having served his country in the US Army from 1971-1973 in Bamberg, Germany. He was active in the Houma Knights of Columbus and Jaycees. He was president of the Houma Jaycee Chapter and a District Director, later winning National District Director of the Year. He worked tirelessly to raise funds for St. Jude’s, the Shriners and the March of Dimes through the Jaycees. Ed was a unique character with strong opinions and a larger than life personality. He could always lift the spirits of anyone around him and never met a stranger. He enjoyed playing golf, cajun cooking, and spending time with friends and family. He was a huge LSU football fan and enjoyed Saturdays pulling for the Tigers. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
