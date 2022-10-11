Edward Hancock, 83, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
He was born in Marshall County, Alabama, on Nov. 27, 1938, son of the late Bennett Ethel Hancock and Jewell Farmer Hancock.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 7:32 pm
Edward Hancock, 83, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
He was born in Marshall County, Alabama, on Nov. 27, 1938, son of the late Bennett Ethel Hancock and Jewell Farmer Hancock.
Mr. Hancock graduated from Roopville High School and retired from Ford Motor Company. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and Linda Haney’s Sunday School Class. He also was a Mason and member of Carroll Lodge #69 F & AM serving as past Master in 1982, and served as District Deputy to the Grand Master.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Carol Hancock; son and daughter-in-law, Shannon (Cindy) Hancock; daughter, Tippett Hancock Jackson; grandchildren, Lauren Whitaker, Katie Jones, Rachel Hancock, Taylor Jackson, Emerald Jackson; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Morgan, Etheleen Freeman, Brenda Kittle, and Marcina Cash.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant son, B.C. Hancock; brothers, Billy Ray Hancock, Wallace Hancock; sisters, Viola Thrasher, Margrett Reid.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Keith Hancock and the Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. Interment will be in Goshen Methodist Church Cemetery with Masonic Rites.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
