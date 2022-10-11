Edward Hancock

Edward Hancock, 83, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

He was born in Marshall County, Alabama, on Nov. 27, 1938, son of the late Bennett Ethel Hancock and Jewell Farmer Hancock.

To send flowers to the family of Edward Hancock, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 12
Visitation
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 12
Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
1:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Trending Videos