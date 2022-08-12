Edward “Ed” D. Lands, 88, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was born May 26, 1934, in Arab, Alabama, the son of the late Alver Lee Lands and Maggie Jane Nixon Lands.
Ed attended Oak Mountain School in 1946 when Norman Rockwell decided to paint the students of the one-room schoolhouse. Later, Ed attended Mt. Zion High School. He served his country in the United States Army and then in the United States Army Reserves. After his retirement from D&L, Ed served as the warehouse manager of C.M. Tanner Grocery Co. for 30 years until his retirement in 2014.
Aside from enjoying his job and fellow employees, he cherished the time he got to spend with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He found enjoyment in hunting and fishing. Ed was a longtime and faithful member of Eureka Baptist Church. Through the years, he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and church bus driver. He was a friend and mentor to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Katherine Foster Lands; daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and David Adams and Becky and Alan Cantrell; grandchildren, Nicole and Randall Mitchell, Anna Cantrell, and Nathan Cantrell; great-grandchildren, Emma, Tucker and Mary Katherine Mitchell; and sister, Lorene McKenzie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Walker; and brothers, EC Lands, Gene Lands, Rayford Lands and Wendell Lands.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Driver officiating. Pastor Anthony Puckett will perform the graveside service at Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery.
The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: David Adams, Alan Cantrell, Nathan Cantrell, Davey Foster, Randall Mitchell and John Tanner.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and again on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
