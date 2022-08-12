Edward “Ed” D. Lands

Edward “Ed” D. Lands, 88, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, surrounded by family.

He was born May 26, 1934, in Arab, Alabama, the son of the late Alver Lee Lands and Maggie Jane Nixon Lands.

