Edna Julia Taylor Key, 92, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1929, in Carroll County, daughter to the late Willie Taylor and Lillian Cowart Taylor.
Edna was a native of Carroll County, and a dedicated teacher. She was a member of the Carroll County Association of Educators, the Georgia Education Association, and the National Education Association. After teaching for 21 years and 4 months, she retired with medical disability.
Her teaching career began in Walker County in Lafayette, Georgia, in 1949 where she taught sixth grade for two years. After coming home to Whitesburg to teach fourth grade for four months, she married George Junior Key and moved to San Antonio, Texas, where he was stationed in the U.S. Air Force.
In 1954, George went overseas and Edna came home to teach one year at Clem School. The memorable experiences there were teaching first through third grades in a four-room school where the only other teacher was the principal who taught fourth through sixth grades. When the principal had to be away, Edna taught everybody! There were also outside bathrooms and pot-bellied stoves.
In 1957, Edna received her Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Miami, Florida, and in 1964 she began nine years of teaching second grade at Riverside School in Cobb County. While there, she was awarded an Honorary Lifetime Membership and pin to Parent Teacher Association, the first of its kind to be presented by the Riverside P.T.A.
In 1971, the Key family moved to a new home in the Cross Plains community. In January 1972, Edna began to teach her last eight and 1/2 years at Central Primary School as a second-grade teacher, third-grade teacher, and fourth-grade teacher. She really enjoyed her career of teaching children! She even taught a girl who had no arms to macrame a hanging basket using her toes!
Edna was a member of Cross Plains Christian Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, an officer’s wife, and helped collect donations for all the special monetary occasions that the church participated in. She had perfect attendance for 33 years of not missing Sunday School!
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George J. Key; brothers, Willie Taylor Jr., Ray Taylor, Calvin Taylor, and Milford Taylor; sisters, Reba Taylor, Clera Cook and Lillie McGuire; and a nephew, Steve Taylor.
She is survived by her children, Alicia and Tommy Wester, Theresa and Alan Hubbard, and Joey and Rita Key; sisters, Betty Key, Jackie Wright, and Judy Sanders; three granddaughters, Kristen Dickerson, Casey and Kevin Beaty, and Julia Key; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Minister Jeff Beckham officiating. Music will be rendered by Anthony Bishop. Interment will follow in the Cross Plains Christian Church Cemetery with Josh Hubbard, T. J Treadwell, Jason Sticher, Phil Bishop, John Sticher and Bryan Treadwell serving as pallbearers. Jarvis Taylor and the Officers and their wives of Cross Plains Christian Church will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
