Edna Jones

Edna Jane Jones, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 16, 2022, at the age of 86.
She was preceded in death by husband, Sgt. Hill Jones (Atlanta Police Department, retired); son, James Russell Barrett; daughter-in-law, Sharon Jones; parents, Homer and Flora Green; and all of her siblings.
She leaves behind children Robert Barrett, Larry Jones, Alan Jones, Dennis Jones, Gary Jones, and Barry Jones; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 4 great, great-grandchildren.
The family is hosting visitation at Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral services starting at noon.
Funeral will be officiated by Pastor Stan Rogers. Graveside interment will be at Westminster Gardens in Peachtree City at 3 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Jones, Evan Jones, Rusty Barrett, Brandon Barrett, Dakota Shelnutt and Trevor Starr. Honorary pallbearer will be Cameron Barrett.
Condolences can be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
