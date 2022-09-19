Edna J. Scott

Edna J. Scott, 88, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Mrs. Scott was born in Carroll County, on July 4, 1934, the daughter of the late Rev. T. Milton Jiles and Kamie League Jiles. She was a retired nurse having worked at Upson Regional (Thomaston), Bowdon Hospital, Villa Rica and Carrollton Hospitals and Southwire. After nursing she drove a school bus for the Carroll County Board of Education. Mrs. Scott was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.

