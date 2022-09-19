Edna J. Scott, 88, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Mrs. Scott was born in Carroll County, on July 4, 1934, the daughter of the late Rev. T. Milton Jiles and Kamie League Jiles. She was a retired nurse having worked at Upson Regional (Thomaston), Bowdon Hospital, Villa Rica and Carrollton Hospitals and Southwire. After nursing she drove a school bus for the Carroll County Board of Education. Mrs. Scott was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Blaine and Terannie Brumbelow of Franklin, Rocky and Tolly Brumbelow of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law, Sissy and Charlie Almon of Carrollton; stepson, Lester Scott of Buchanan; grandchildren, Russ Brumbelow, Trent Parmer, Mitch Brumbelow, Cadon Brumbelow, Shanna Wilcurt; great-grandchildren, Dru Parmer, Hayden Parmer, Harlin Brumbelow, Emmett Brumbelow, Starla Rose Wilcurt, Victor Wilcurt, Rosa Jewell Wilcurt; sisters, Elsie Davis, Janice Turner; brother, Jimmy Jiles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Frank Scott; son, William Dean Brumbelow; granddaughter, Starla Wheeler; brothers, Junior Jiles, Gene Jiles; and sister, Marie Brannon.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, from 12-2 p.m.
Funeral service followed the visitation on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Brown and the Rev. Keith Jiles officiating.
Pallbearers will be Michael Jiles, Kevin Jiles, Randon Turner, Rodney Turner, Enoch Jiles and Mark Jiles. Interment will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 42 Little New York Road, Carrollton, GA 30116.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
