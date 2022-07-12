Edna Fay Odom, 83, of Carrollton passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1938, in Thomaston the daughter of the late William E. York and the late Edna Dover York.
Mrs. Odom worked for many years at Oglethorpe Power Corp, was a retired Paralegal, and was also a volunteer with Tanner Hospice.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Odom is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Odom.
Survivors include her loving husband, Raymond L. Odom; children; daughter, Marsha (Greg) Moore of Bowdon; son, Wendell W. (Kris) Odom of Mason, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Beth Odom of Tucker; brother, Bobby G. (Maureen) York of Barnesville; grandchildren, Jessie E. Moore of Arlington, Virginia, and Hannah Odom, Atlanta.
A memorial service for Mrs. Odom will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 3:05 p.m. from Mt. Holly Church with Dr. Lloyd Looney, D. Min. providing the eulogy. The family will receive friends from 2:05 p.m. until the service hour.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage. Chapel of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
