Edna Dublin Dominick Carroll, 79, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Mrs. Carroll was born on Sept. 28, 1942, in Whitmire, S.C. the daughter of the late Edwin Bernard Dublin and Lila Dublin. She was a homemaker and of the Protestant Faith.
Survivors include her husband, George Carroll; daughter, Glenda Strickler; son, Jeff Dominick; grandchildren, Brittney Dominick, Frazier Dominick, Justin Pollard, Matthew Pollard; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nellie Sowell; sisters-in-law, Nita Dublin, Rilla Roberson, Elgerie Carroll; brother-in-law, Walter Carroll; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In accordance with her wishes her body was cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.