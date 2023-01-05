Mrs. Edna Baskin Vaughn, age 96, of Temple died on December 30, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 15 Zion Hill Church Road, Bremen, GA 30110, Pastor Dexter Roberts, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be Friday January 6, 2023 from 2-5 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5-6 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Vaughn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

