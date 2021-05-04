Edna Redding Allen, age 89, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on May 4, 2021.
She was born on November 20, 1931, the daughter of the late Vernie and Linnie Redding. Edna worked for the City of Carrollton and retired from Carrollton City Schools after 30 years of service. In her retirement, she loved working at Burson Feed & Seed and volunteering for 19 years as Pink Lady at Tanner Medical Center. In her free time, she loved horseshoe pitching and bowling. Most of all, she enjoyed time with her family and friends. She graduated from Temple High School.
In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband, J. Elbert Allen, of 48 years. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Charles, David, C.W., and Jimmy Redding and sister, Maggie Denney.
She is survived by her children, Gena Allen Little and John Charles Allen, both of Carrollton; grandchildren, Addie Little Scott and Charli Allen; son-in-law, Stephen Scott; great-grandchild, Anna Scott; her brother, Robert Redding; her sisters, Katherine Walker, Wylene Dukes, Joann Jeffries, and Elaine Camp.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. In keeping with her family’s wishes, her body will be cremated.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
