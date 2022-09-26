Edgar Baughn “Ed” Jenkins

Edgar Baughn “Ed” Jenkins of Carrollton passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Ed was born on May 1, 1946, in Colquitt, the son of the late James W. Jenkins and Thelma Nobles Jenkins.

Ed graduated from Life Chiropractic College and opened Alpha Back Clinic in 1984, where he was in practice for 30+ years. He would often play 8-track tapes in the office — mostly gospel, Elvis and classic country. He loved seeing his patients feel better and get back to their lives.

Service information

Sep 28
Visitation
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Sep 28
Funeral
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
