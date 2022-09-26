Edgar Baughn “Ed” Jenkins of Carrollton passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Ed was born on May 1, 1946, in Colquitt, the son of the late James W. Jenkins and Thelma Nobles Jenkins.
Ed graduated from Life Chiropractic College and opened Alpha Back Clinic in 1984, where he was in practice for 30+ years. He would often play 8-track tapes in the office — mostly gospel, Elvis and classic country. He loved seeing his patients feel better and get back to their lives.
Judging by the messages and posts these last couple of days, most people remember him as funny, generous, and thoughtful. He was never without a joke, even if they were “dad jokes.” He loved decaf coffee (but only in “the right” mug), driving his tractor, watching/cheering for the Braves and the Dawgs and his grandsons’ team, the Callaway Cavaliers. The cowbell he rang at the Callaway games could be heard in the next zip code. He loved his kids and grandkids and his big orange tomcat named Dog (as he said he would never have a cat).
He and his wife Nell had been married 55 years this summer. They met and dated at Berry College and married in 1967. He was one of those “bigger than life” personalities, with a booming voice and a youthful spirit. He chatted with strangers wherever he went and was never too busy to stop and talk to anyone.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Juanell “Nell” Hindman Jenkins; children, Crystal Woods (Eric), Donna Torres (Willie), Donald Jenkins, and Billy Jenkins (Heather); sisters, Berta Ulm (Charles) and Sadie Jenkins; brother, Ralph Jenkins; and grandchildren, Keegan Woods, Carson Woods, Logan Jenkins, Isabela Torres, Madalynn Ragsdale, Hunter Jenkins, Alana Jenkins, William Jenkins, Connor Jenkins and Dalton Jenkins.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, William “Bill” Jenkins.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Webb officiating.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
