Mr. Eddie Lee Thomas, age 64 of Carrollton, Georgia died Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Wimberly officiating.

To send flowers to the family of Eddie Thomas, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 28
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 28, 2023
3:30PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Trending Videos