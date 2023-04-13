Mr. Eddie Edward Elder age 88, of Carrollton, GA died on April 10, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday April 15, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Rev. Cedric Duncan, Pastor; Rev. Christopher Bonner, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday April 14, 2023 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Elder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos