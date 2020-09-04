Mr. Charles Edward “Edd” Brown of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, at a healthcare facility.
He was born in Haralson County on July 6, 1929, to the late-James J. and -Willa Belle Alexander Brown.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Brown; sisters, Ethel Prater, Mae Maddox, Evelyn Bridges, Lillian Jones and Mildred Brown; and brothers, James J. Brown, Jr., Billy Noble Brown, Kenneth M. Brown and John W. Brown.
Survivors include his son, Rodney and Vanessa Brown of Bremen; and daughter, Sandra and Gilbert Huey of Carrollton; sisters, Aline Entrekin and Marcelle Tarpley; grandchildren, Lance Brown, Lindsey Brown, Nikki Bishop and Gray Bishop; and great-grandchildren, Griffyn Bishop, Gavin Bishop, Zeke Brown and Logan Brown.
The family will receive friends at the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen on Saturday from 9 a.m. — 10:30 a.m. Services will be on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bremen with Brother Herman Parker officiating. Bill Brand, John Keith Brown, Al Bridges, David Tarpley, Russell Brown and Mike Brown will serve as pallbearers. Joe Couch, Lance Cole and Mike Bonner with serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to City of Bremen Meals on Wheels Program (please make checks payable to the City of Bremen) at 425 River Circle, Bremen, GA 30110, or for beautification projects throughout downtown Bremen with the Bremen Junior Women’s Club at Post Office Box 283, Bremen, GA 30110.
