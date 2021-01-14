Carrollton residents are invited to City Station this Sunday afternoon for the 28th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical Service, which will be followed by a community walk on Monday morning.
The city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition has been working to plan the service, which will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Church at Southern Hills at City Station, 2115 Maple St. The theme this year is “The Fierce Urgency of Now” and the Rev. Markel Hutchins, the chairman of the MovementForward Inc., is the guest speaker.
MovementForward, which is based in Atlanta, is a social change organization that works to protect and promote the civil and human rights of all people. The organization was founded in 2015 by faith leaders in Atlanta and provides leadership development and educational forums on human rights, social justice and racial reconciliation, according to the group’s website.
“We will practice and follow the CDC guidelines for this service,” said a Jan. 4 statement from Evangelist Lorie Bell posted on the MLK Coalition’s Facebook page. “Everyone will be required to wear masks and social distance. Temperatures will be checked before entering. Only 150 people will be able to attend the service this year for safety and protection.”
King was born in Atlanta on Jan. 15, 1929, and assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis. A Baptist minister, he became one of the most influential voices of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
His most iconic speech, “I Have a Dream,” was given on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. during the 1963 March on Washington. A year later, he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to combat racial inequality through nonviolent protest.
On Monday morning, the Carrollton Peace Rally will be joining the MLK Coalition at the Carrollton Center for the Arts to walk to the MLK Monument across from the Historic Courthouse and in front of the Tanner Street parking deck. Georgia House Rep. Michael Glanton, Sr., D-Jonesboro, represents the state’s 75th District and will be the guest speaker at that walk.
The Martin Luther King monument, which was produced by The Engraving House in Atlanta, was unveiled in Courthouse Park at the 2020 Martin Luther King Day parade. It was presented by the MLK Coalition, Bell and her husband, Pastor Bradley Bell.
The King monument bears the face of MLK and a quote from his “I Have a Dream” speech. The monument base is surrounded by commemorative bricks and sponsors are inscribed on it.
The coalition approached the Carrollton City Council during their January 2019 meeting to get plans approved for a monument to be placed in Courthouse Park across from the courthouse.
Historically, the Carroll County NAACP hosts an MLK Day parade downtown, but the organization announced this month the parade will be postpone until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization is inviting all faith-based and civic organizations to participate by hosting a special program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Each organization is encouraged to go live on Facebook, YouTube or Zoom on Monday.
James Stocks, the president of the county’s NAACP branch, has said that next year’s parade will be held on Jan. 17, 2022.
