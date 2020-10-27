While some industries are coming back amid the coronavirus pandemic, economists have some concerns that another wave of positive virus cases could continue to cause problems.
Meanwhile, the state Labor Department has given $15 billion in unemployment insurance to 1.4 million residents across Georgia during the pandemic, more than in the last 27 years combined.
During the early months of the pandemic, local hospitals such as those within the Tanner Health System had to suspend elective surgeries, which meant less jobs and fewer services to residents seeking medical attention.
“Ironically, the biggest threat to healthcare is COVID,” said Dr. Joey Smith, economics chair at the Richards College of Business at UWG. “What it is doing right now is increasing costs, reducing the number of office visits and leading patients to cancel procedures. This is part of the potential for that third wave of COVID. We’re already seeing cases starting to go up again.”
Smith was joined by Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler and Commonwealth Financial Network’s Chief Investment Officer Brad McMillan to present the University of West Georgia’s Richards College of Business annual Economic Forecast at the Burson Center.
Death rates are falling, and Smith said healthcare providers have gotten better at treating the virus than at the height of the pandemic in April.
He said there is a hotspot in nearby Polk County, which is on the southern edge of the west Georgia region he and the Richards College of Business have studied for the economic forecast. This county leads the west Georgia region as having the highest number of cases per every 100,000 residents.
If a coronavirus vaccine is not administered, he said some segments of the economy, including the automobile industry and small businesses, could “continue to have some severe problems.”
McMillan said that the growth in cases is rising faster, while there are multiple state-level outbreaks. Medical risks are now significant at the national level, he added.
“We need to be aware that the number of active cases is rising,” McMillan said. “A good example is the burden on the healthcare system. This is something the doctors have been talking about. People are getting the disease and recovering, and if we can see the balance and that it does come into balance, then we can manage the impact on the healthcare system.”
Some states that have reopened their economies are already seeing a third wave of coronavirus cases, McMillan said, while others are reversing course on reopening.
“What we’re going to see as the coronavirus hits the third wave is states that have reopened slow down,” he said. “What’s interesting during the first and second waves is not the shutdowns that brought things back, but people changing their behavior. We’re going to see people changing their behavior, even in the absence of government mandated shutdowns.”
He said there are pandemic risks that are rising, including the spread rate and the active number of cases increasing. Rural areas are harder to treat and manage, he said, and more areas will be at risk.
The state Labor Department has issued more unemployment insurance claims to residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic than in the last nine years combined, Butler said.
He added that nine out of every 10 residents getting unemployment benefits from the state earns $30,000 or less, while less than 5% of those on unemployment make more than $50,000 annually.
Approximately 3.9 million claims were filed by workers affected by the coronavirus this year, which is almost four times the number of claims during the height of the Great Recession of 2008. In 2019, 291,692 claims were filed before the pandemic began in March.
These are not individual claims filed by individual people, Butler said, and he added if this were the case, the state’s entire workforce would have been filing for unemployment. Nearly half of these claims were not valid, meaning they were either duplicated or fraudulent.
In August, west Georgia counties combined for 14,137 new unemployment insurance claims, which represents a nearly 15-fold increase from August 2019, according to the 2020 West Georgia Regional Update report prepared by the Richards College of Business at UWG. This is also 76% higher than the pre-pandemic peak from January 2009.
“The number of new UI claims dropped quickly just after the end of the shutdown, initially suggesting a fast recovery,” the report said. “However, subsequent months yielded progressively slower declines in UI claims, until August, when the month-to-month decline in new UI claims for west Georgia popped back up from a 21.4% decline from June to July, to a 47.1% decline from July to August.”
