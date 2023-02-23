Easton White

Bremen’s Easton White hit the winning RBI single in a 6-5 win over Haralson County on Wednesday while also pitching for six and two thirds innings.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

BREMEN — The Bremen Blue Devils slid past the Haralson County Rebels in rivalry baseball action on Wednesday, taking back the lead late to win 6-5.

The game was tied 5-5 with Bremen batting in the bottom of the sixth when Easton White singled on a line drive toward center field, allowing Dylan Huey to score what became the winning run.

