BREMEN — The Bremen Blue Devils slid past the Haralson County Rebels in rivalry baseball action on Wednesday, taking back the lead late to win 6-5.
The game was tied 5-5 with Bremen batting in the bottom of the sixth when Easton White singled on a line drive toward center field, allowing Dylan Huey to score what became the winning run.
White also pitched the majority of the game for the Blue Devils, going six and two thirds innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking three.
Jake Steed pitched a strikeout for the final out of the game to close the door on the Rebels’ comeback attempt.
Holden Davis was credited for the loss for the Rebels’ pitching staff, allowing five runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Kael Whiddon also pitched an inning and a third in relief.
Bremen took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, that being White’s first RBI single of the night, also scored by Huey.
However, Haralson County took the lead back and then some in the second frame, scoring three runs. The three-run inning started off with an RBI single by Champ Cash and continued on an error and an RBI double by Whiddon.
The Rebels held onto this 3-1 lead until the bottom of the third when Bremen found home plate three times, sparked by an Aiden Price double.
But that was not the last lead change of the night. Haralson County moved back in front in the fourth, scoring a pair of runs to go up 5-4, starting with a Haldyn Williams RBI single.
In the fifth, a walk taken by Austin Robinson scored the tying run before White’s heroics put the Devils in front for good in the next inning.
Both teams tallied eight hits each in the game. White had the only multi-hit night for Bremen, going three for four at the plate. Carson Ray and Williams led the way for Haralson with two hits apiece, both on four chances.
Bremen’s next game will be at home against Villa Rica this Friday at 2 p.m.
Haralson County is scheduled to travel to Bowdon next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
