Easter 2022 in Carrollton will feature a wide variety of church services, special events, family dinners, and Easter egg hunts at homes, parks and at a varied array of other locales.
Locally, the drop of 5,000 candy-filled eggs from a helicopter on Easter Sunday is expected to attract hundreds of kids and their parents to Knox Park in Carrollton. Sponsored by Freedom Point Church, the 1 p.m. the egg drop at the park located at 405 Austin Ave. A 10:30 a.m. worship service at the church at 498 Lovvorn Road. will precede the egg drop.
McIntosh Reserve Park outside Whitesburg will host an egg hunt this Saturday, April 16 that will begin at 2 p.m. Other activities from noon to 2:30 p.m. will include face painting, a bouncy house, live music, and several food vendors. Admission to the park is $5 per vehicle.
Easter weekend's emphasis, however, will be placed on the celebration of the Christian church's most holy day, the centuries old observance of the resurrection of Jesus. A sunrise service will be hosted by the Carrollton First United Methodist Church from the top parking deck located across from the church on Newnan Street in downtown Carrollton beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Regular services will follow at 9 and 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary at 206 Newnan Street, just off the Carrollton Square.
Also, St. Margaret's Episcopal Church will hold an "Easter Vigil Sunrise Service" at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday that will be followed by regular services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. An egg hunt is planned for 10:15 a.m.
On Saturday, April 16, prior to Easter Sunday, Southern Hills-The Church at City Station is sponsoring an "Eggstravaganza" that will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carrollton High School's Grisham Stadium. In addition to a children's egg hunt at 11 a.m. on the stadium turf, the special event will include inflatables, hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones, and a petting zoo.
Church services at Southern Hills are scheduled Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. An outside sunrise service is planned for 7 a.m.
