Recycling Electronics- Spring 2023

Spring E-Recycling 2023 is scheduled Saturday at two Carroll County locations, in Carrollton at the Southwire campus and in Villa Rica at the V-Plex, 2200 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway. Pictured above is a volunteer preparing the shipment of a load of computers that were dropped off at one of last year's e-recycling events. 

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

With Saturday being Earth Day 2023, what better way to mark the special observance than to recycle? 

And Keep Carroll Beautiful (KCB) has the ideal opportunity when the organization's members hold the first of two annual electronics recycling events tomorrow. KCB's Spring E-Recycling is scheduled Saturday at two county locations, in Carrollton at the Southwire campus and in Villa Rica at the V-Plex, 2200 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway.

