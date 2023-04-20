With Saturday being Earth Day 2023, what better way to mark the special observance than to recycle?
And Keep Carroll Beautiful (KCB) has the ideal opportunity when the organization's members hold the first of two annual electronics recycling events tomorrow. KCB's Spring E-Recycling is scheduled Saturday at two county locations, in Carrollton at the Southwire campus and in Villa Rica at the V-Plex, 2200 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway.
Considered amnesty events since the deposit of electronics devices for recycling are only allowed in the county at special sites during one day in the spring and again in the fall, E-Recycling participants drop off old, broken, and/or unusable electronics in the designated location, and KCB ships the material to a recycling facility in Atlanta.
According to the Keep Carroll Beautiful website, the electronics recycling events make a huge impact on our community and are very easy to participate in! The event area is typically staged in a large parking lot with cars lining up along drop-off zones that are manned by our friendly volunteers who take the recycling out of the vehicle for you! Most participants are in and out of the event area within 5 minutes.
Keep Carroll Beautiful asks that the following requirements be followed:
- Remove all the cords and cables and pack them in a bag.
- Place your electronics in the trunk or your back seat away from any valuables or items you want to keep.
- Do NOT exit the vehicle during the event. The volunteers will pick your items up.
Through community partnerships and cooperation with Southwire Company, Keep Carroll Beautiful is able to divert tons of recyclables from going into Carroll County landfills. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, recycling electronics “conserves our natural resources and avoids air and water pollution, as well as greenhouse gas emissions that are caused by manufacturing virgin materials“.
It is estimated that recycling one million laptops saves the energy equivalent to the electricity used by more than 3,500 US homes during a single year.
For every million cell phones that are recycled, 35 thousand pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered, according to the Environment Protection Agency.
However, recovering valuable metals and saving energy needed to produce new materials are not the only reasons to recycle electronics, Computers, phones, TVs, printers, and other similar equipment may contain toxic substances like lead, zinc, nickel, barium, and chromium. When released into the environment, lead can cause severe damage to wildlife and humans, affecting blood, kidneys, and nervous systems.
Earth Day has been observed in the United States for more than 50 years. In the spring of 1970, Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, a staunch environmentalist, garnered the backing of President Richard Nixon and established Earth Day as a way of trumpeting planned and coordinated efforts to protect the environment.
After an estimated 20 million Americans demonstrated in several US cities to support cause of protecting the nation's natural resources, Congress authorized the creation of a new federal agency to tackle environmental issues, the U.S, Environment Protection Agency in December, 1970.
Prior to that time, there were no laws to prohibit factories from spewing toxic smoke into the air or dumping tons of toxic waste into streams and rivers, there were no legal or regulatory avenues to protect the environment. With Senator Nelson championing the cause and with the support of a growing number of political figures and citizens across the country, such legislation as the Clean Water and Clean Air Acts and several other legislative initiatives followed during the 10-year period after the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970 was celebrated.
Now, 53 years after the first Earth Day was observed in the United States, it has become a global event. An estimated 1 billion people in nearly 200 countries are expected to take part tomorrow.
