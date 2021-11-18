Earnest Vaughn, 72, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Nov. 14, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at noon at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow at Stateline Baptist Church, 112 Glenn Road in Franklin, Georgia.
Viewing will be on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
