Bowdon baseball was set to play their first region game at home against Trion on Tuesday, but weather forced a postponement. The initial plan was to reschedule to Wednesday, but the game was pushed back to Thursday thanks to bad outfield conditions due to the rain.
Bremen did not have any baseball games scheduled for the top of the week, but the Blue Devils do have an away game against Coahulla Creek scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.
Carrollton’s baseball team had two games scheduled this week that were affected by weather. The Trojans had both a home game against Norcross on Tuesday and another at Wesleyan on Wednesday, but both games had to be canceled. The game with Wesleyan is not being rescheduled at this time, and the Norcross game was moved to Thursday at the East Cobb Complex.
Central traveled to Pickens on Tuesday and Wednesday to begin their first region series of the year. Weather did not force cancellation for these games, but Central fell in both. Both games were fairly close, as the first ended with a score of 3-2, while the second was 7-5. The Lions then had to relocate their Thursday game to Pickens due to a wet field.
Haralson County had a series of three games scheduled this week, all of which were derailed due to the weather and/or field conditions. The Rebels were supposed to play Adairsville sandwiched in between a home and away series with Rome, but this tough slate of games all got canceled or postponed.
Heard County missed out on the early-week rain, other than having to reschedule a junior varsity game on Wednesday. Their varsity team traveled to Brookstone in a Thursday matchup.
Mt. Zion also had to reschedule a game against Douglas County early in the week on Tuesday because of the weather. They moved this non-region matchup to be a doubleheader on Thursday.
Villa Rica was one of the few teams that got to play early in the week, as they played against North Springs on Wednesday at LakePoint Park. The Wildcats dropped a tough loss there at a score of 8-1.
