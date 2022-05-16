As of Monday morning, Carroll County Elections and Registration Supervisor Greg Rigby reported that out of approximately 88,000 registered voters in Carroll County, a total of 3,600 citizens had taken advantage of the early voting period for the General Election Primary that began May 2.
However, although the 4.0% turnout of total registered, eligible voters who have taken time to early vote thus far is extremely low, when compared to the last midterm election in 2018, the actual number of early voters has doubled compared to the same date four years ago when only 1,834 voters had voted a week prior to election day.
Statewide, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office on Monday, 416,558 Georgia citizens had early-voted, including 237,031 Republicans, 176,592 Democrats, and 2,935 who voted non-partisan. These totals were slightly ahead of the 2018 and 2020 elections through the same day.
The final day of early voting for next Tuesday’s General Primary Election is scheduled for this Friday, May 20.
Early voting can be done at two locations in Carroll County, the Elections Office located at 423 College Street in Carrollton and the Powell Park Art Center at 524 Leslie Drive in Villa Rica. Hours at each location are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any Carroll County registered voter can cast his/her vote at either location in Carrollton or Villa Rica.
However, on Election Day next Tuesday, voters can vote only at their assigned precinct.
“This Friday will be the final day for early voting. There will be no voting on Saturday,” Rigby emphasized.
The deadlines to register to vote and to request an absentee ballot already passed on April 25 and May 13, respectively.
The General Primary Election on May 24 includes statewide seats for three judges on the Georgia Supreme Court and three jurists on the Georgia Court of Appeals.
In local races, ballots will feature Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judges William G. Hamrick and Dustin W. Hightower, both of whom are running unopposed.
Also, three seats on the Carroll County Schools Board of Education will be listed. Although incumbents, Sandra A. Morris of District 2 and Bryant Turner of District 3, have no opposition, there are three candidates vying for the District 3 post held by longtime board member Donald Nixon who recently announced his retirement. Voters will choose either Bill Kecskes, Tom Sizemore, or Curtis Stepps to fill Nixon’s spot.
On the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, District 2 Commissioner Clint M. Chance is not facing opposition, but District 4 incumbent Steve Fuller is being opposed by Will Godbee. District 6 will feature the largest field of contenders, including Vicki Johnson Anderson, Danny S. Bailey, Kenneth Huddleston, and Debbie Miles Neal.
State races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Commissioner of Agriculture, Commissioner of Insurance, State School Superintendent, Commissioner of Labor, and District 2 and 3 posts on the Public Service Commission will be listed on the Democratic and Republican ballots.
A complete sample ballot covering all state and local races, including questions regarding national and state issues that will also be included on the ballot, will be printed later this week in the Times-Georgian.
