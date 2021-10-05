Early voting begins next week in Villa Rica for three city council seats, as well as for a package alcohol sales referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot.
All registered voters in the city may vote on the referendum, while only residents who live within the three city wards may vote in those races. Monday was the last day to register for the election.
The early election period, which begins Tuesday, is also the first time new rules regarding absentee voting following a reform of election laws earlier this year by the Legislature.
The incumbents for Ward 3, Ward 4, and Ward 5 council seats face challengers in November’s municipal election. Ward 3 is entirely within Carroll County, so early voters for that race will only be able to vote in that county.
Ward 4 and Ward 5 voters, however, live in both Carroll and Douglas counties, so they will vote in whichever county they live.
The referendum on the ballot asks whether the city should approve the issuance of licenses for the package sale of alcohol.
The council voted to place the question on the ballot in August in reaction to a new state law that would make it more likely that a petition drive could force the council to approve such a referendum anyway.
Previously, state law required that a package sales referendum be called through a petition drive that got enough signatures to match 35% of the last vote turnout.
But this year, the General Assembly lowered that percentage to 20%. Since previous petition drives had come close to the old 30% requirement, city staff considers it all but inevitable that a new petition drive would succeed.
City attorney David Mecklin advised the council in August that if the panel were forced to put a referendum on the ballot, the cost could exceed $10,000. The city could instead move forward with the referendum in time for the already scheduled (and paid for) November ballot.
If the referendum passes, the council would still not be obligated to allow licensed stores to sell alcohol by the package. However, Mecklin advised that the council would have an indication as to how residents feel about that issue.
Meanwhile, the municipal election will see three incumbents square off against opponents who have never before held public office.
Ward 3 incumbent Leslie McPherson is opposed by Afoma Eguh-Okafor, a Realtor and published author who made a failed bid in 2020 for the Georgia State Senate seat held by Mike Dugan.
Ward 4 incumbent Michael Young is opposed by Anna McCoy is a resident of Mirror Lake and a former employee of the University System of Georgia. A political newcomer, McCoy has worked at both Kennesaw State University and the University of West Georgia.
Ward 5 incumbent Danny Carter is being opposed by Dominique Conteh, a Marine Corps veteran who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2019 and was disqualified last year in a bid for State Rep. J. Collins’ seat in the Georgia House.
Monday, Oct. 4, was the last day to register for the November election. Registered voters who live in Carroll County may vote early starting October 12 at the county elections office, located at 423 College St. in Carrollton.
Early voting will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Voting will take place the same hours Oct. 18-Oct. 22, and Oct. 25-Oct. 29. Voting will be open also during two Saturdays: October 16 and Oct. 23, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
From Oct. 24-Oct. 29, Carroll County voters will also be able to vote at Powell Park Art Center, 524 Leslie Drive, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Douglas County voters can cast their early votes at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive. Voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 29, and there will be two Saturday voting days on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the courthouse.
This is the first election since the state enacted election reforms last spring. Those rules will particularly impact those who wish to vote absentee for the Nov. 2 election.
Voters can apply for absentee ballots until Oct. 22. Their request must be on an official form, supplied by the Secretary of State. They cannot use the online portal that was used last year, but can download a file from the Secretary’s website. An image of that filled-out form can be emailed to their county election office. The application form can also be obtained and filled out at the election office.
The absentee ballot application requires an identification number, such as a driver’s license number or an ID provided on a state-issued identification card.
The absentee ballot must be mailed in time to be received by the elections office.
Those who opt not to vote early or to submit their absentee application can report to their regular polling places on Nov. 2.
