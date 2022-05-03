Carroll County Elections and Registrations Supervisor Greg Rigby reported Tuesday that turnout has been light thus far in early voting that began Monday for the May 24 general primary.
However, he noted that a low number of voters coming out for primary election early voting is not unusual. Early voting began May 2 and will continue through Friday, May 20 in the county's Elections Center facility located at 423 College Street in Carrollton.
Monday-Friday voting hours in Carrollton are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Also, beginning Monday, May 16 and continuing through Friday, May 20 early voting can be done in Villa Rica at the Powell Park Art Center at 524 Leslie Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Based on information listed on the Carroll County Government website under "Elections and Voter Registration," any registered voter who is eligible to vote in a county election may vote early in person 21 days before the election. After completing an early voting application and providing one of the permitted forms of photo ID, a ballot will be issued to the voter that must be cast while in the elections office.
The final day for early voting is the Friday before election day, which in the case of the May 24 general primary, is May 20.
The early voting schedule at the Carroll County Elections Office in Carrollton is as follows:
May 2-6 (Monday-Friday), 8 AM - 5 PM
May 7 (Saturday), 9 AM - 5 PM
May 9-13 (Monday-Friday), 8 AM - 5 PM
May 14 (Saturday), 9 AM-5 PM
May 16-20 (Monday-Friday), 8 AM - 5 PM
Other important information and dates to remember include:
- Early voters are prohibited from casting another vote at their precinct on Election Day, May 24.
- Any Carroll County registered voter can vote at either early voting site in Carrollton or Villa Rica. However, on Election Day, May 24, voting can only be done at the voter's assigned precinct.
- Friday, May 13 is the final day to apply for an Absentee Ballot.
- Friday, May 20 is the last day for early voting.
- if you choose to vote in person on Election Day, May 24, you are required to vote at your assigned precinct.
- To check your official voter registration status and assigned precinct, go to www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
In regard to absentee voting, Georgia voters do not need a reason for voting absentee by mail.
