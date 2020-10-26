With less than a week left until the Nov. 3 election, almost one-third of the 85,237 registered voters in Carroll County have already cast their ballots.
Early voting for the general election will continue through Friday, and this week the Powell Park Recreation Center in Villa Rica on Monday became the third location for voters to cast their early ballots this week.
Residents across the state are facing their most consequential election this year, with a presidential contest, both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats, congressional and state offices all on the ballot.
Also on the ballot are several local races, including those for the state House and Senate. There are also contested races in Douglas County for the Board of Education.
As of Wednesday morning, 28,941 voters had already cast their ballots in Carroll County, including 21,081 early in-person voters and 12,904 absentee by mail ballots, according to the Georgia Votes website.
The same website reported that 42,432 of the Douglas County’s 106,428 registered voters had cast their ballots in Douglas County as of Wednesday. That represents 76% of the early vote cast in 2016.
Carroll County voters can vote at the county elections office at 423 College St., or the Dr. Tracy P. Stallings Community Center, 118 S. White St, in Carrollton. These locations will be open each day this week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Powell Park Recreation Center in Villa Rica is located at 524 Leslie Drive and is open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Douglas County, registered voters may cast their in-person ballots until Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at these locations:
- Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville
- Boundary Water Aquatic Center, 5000 Highway 92, Douglasville
- Dog River Library, 6100 Highway 5, Douglasville
- Deer Lick Park, 2105 Mack Road, Douglasville
- Old Courthouse, 6754 Church St, Douglasville
- Woodie Fite Senior Center, 8750 Dorris Road, Douglasville
- Church at Chapel Hill, 5357 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville
- Atlanta West Pentecostal Church, 2960 Skyview Drive, Lithia Springs
Any resident who would rather vote using an absentee ballot has until Friday, Oct. 30, to request a ballot through the county elections office or online at www.ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. However, these ballots must be completed and returned to the elections office by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. when the polls close, Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby said. Delivery of the ballot will be up to the U.S. Postal Service which must have time to process the ballot for delivery.
But residents can also drop their completed ballots off at one of the two official absentee ballot boxes in Carroll County. These boxes can be found at the elections office or behind Villa Rica City Hall, 42 Community Square Boulevard.
In Douglas County, dropboxes are located at these locations:
- The Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, both inside and outside the building
- Douglas County Government Annex, 6200 Fairburn Road, Douglasville
- Old Courthouse, 6754 W. Church St., Douglasville
- Douglas County Public Library, 6810 Selman Drive, Douglasville
- Lithia Springs Public Library, 7100 Turner Drive, Lithia Springs
- Dog River Library, 6100 Georgia Highway 5, Douglasville
- Deer Lick Park, 2105 Mack Road, Douglasville
- Boundary Water Aquatic Center, 5000 Highway 92, Douglasville
- Hunter Park, 8830 Gurley Road, Douglasville
- Jesse Davis Park, 7775 Malone St., Douglasville
In Carroll County, Rigby and his staff faced challenges the first three days of early voting because he said there was not enough bandwidth to handle the number of computers on the state’s new elections system.
This issue created a “real log jam,” causing voters to wait up to five minutes to get registered before they could cast their ballot. It usually takes a minute to get each resident processed before they cast their vote, Rigby said.
This was not an isolated issue in Carroll because voters in neighboring Haralson County and across the state also had to deal with computer problems that week. The issue was resolved on the fourth day of early voting, Rigby said.
Rigby added the county administration building precinct has also been moved to the newly renovated Neva Lomason Memorial Library, 710 Rome St. on Election Day. He said this will minimize crowds and prevent confusion among any voters who arrive at the county elections office on Nov. 3 to cast their ballots.
