The first two touchdowns of Friday’s 31-3 win over the Gordon Lee Trojans came from Parker Folsom. It was the Region opener for the Blue Devils, who are at Ridgeland next week.

Game one of region play went almost perfectly for the Bremen Blue Devils.

A couple of early touchdowns put the Devils ahead and eventually beat the Gordon Lee Trojans 31-3.