Game one of region play went almost perfectly for the Bremen Blue Devils.
A couple of early touchdowns put the Devils ahead and eventually beat the Gordon Lee Trojans 31-3.
Those early TDs were enough to win, but it didn’t keep Bremen ( 3-1, 1-0) from getting a couple more.
The first one came came fairly early set up when Parr Folsom hit off tackle and broke away for a 25-yard run after an incompletion on first down on the first play of the game.
The drive ended with a 17-yard TD pass from Carson Kimball to Folsom with 7:35 to go in the first quarter.
The extra point put the Devils up 7-0 early.
Less than five minutes later Kimball hit Folsom again, this time good for a 80-yard catch and run at the 2:58 mark.
Each team had two possessions in the first quarter. Bremen led 14-0 when it expired.
However, Gordon Lee was threatening when the horn sounded, but was only able to get a 28-yard field goal to show their red zone opportunity.
Bremen needed 53 yards to get to the end zone to answer. Folsom got 52.
After a loss of seven on the next play, the Devils turned the ball over.
One of the biggest plays early in the second was a punt by Bremen freshman Carter Allen who pinned Gordon Lee at the one.
After a three and out, Owen Millans ran a punt back to the 17. Bremen could only get seven yards on the series and had to settle for a 27-yard field goal from Allen putting the Blue Devils up 17-3 with 2:49 to go in the half.
Bremen had a chance but an interception by Gordon Lee’s McAllister kept the Blue Devils from scoring with 26 seconds to go in the half.
Bremen held to the 17-3 cushion at the break.
The early minutes of the third saw some sloppy football, but a first-down completion to Aiden Price on 3rd and 24 kept the Devils alive after a personal foul chop block on the previous play pushed Bremen back.
A 39-yard field goal attempt with 5:26 to go in the third went wide left. Gordon Lee couldn’t capitalize, going backwards 12 yards before punting.
Bremen’s drive started on the Trojans’ 44 and ended with an eight-yard TD from Kimball at the 1:02 mark. Allen’s PAT put Bremen up 24-3.
That’s where things stood going into the fourth quarter.
On the first play of the fourth, Ayden Haney intercepted a pass at Gordon Lee’s 29.
Two plays later, the Devils fumbled the ball back.
Dylan Huey took the ball back on a pick at Bremen’s 44 on a deep ball. Trent McPherson’s 15-yard TD with 2:40 to play sealed the outcome.
Bremen is at Ridgeland next Friday night.
