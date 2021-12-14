Earline Mary

Carroll, 92, of Temple, Georgia, died on Sunday, Dec. 12,

2021.

Funeral service

will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral

Homen in Villa Rica, Georgia.

The family will

receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery in Temple.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.

J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home, Villa Rica.

