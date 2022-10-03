Earl Strickland, 82 of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
He was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Bremen, the son of the late Virgil William Strickland and Agnes Odessa Jett Strickland.
In 1958, Earl graduated from Bowdon High School where he was a member of the marching band. He went on to further his education and graduated from West Georgia College and the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy. Earl served his community as a pharmacist with Tanner Medical Center for 35 years and was a member of the Georgia Society of Hospital Pharmacists, where he served as a past president. He found enjoyment in golf, and water skiing, and was a longtime and faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Shelby Jean Hanvey Strickland; daughter, Tammy Warren; son, Tommy Strickland; grandchildren, Victoria Wade, Macailah Truett, Zachary Truett, and Riley Strickland; sister-in-law, Laura Strickland; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his sisters, Agnes Morris and Evelyn Stanford; and brothers, Archie Virgil Strickland, Maxie Strickland, and Tommy Strickland.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Haney, Mr. Thompson Lewis and Ms. Tammy Warren participating.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, Zachary Truett, Rob Wade, Newton Jennings, Chris Strickland, Terry Strickland and Ben Strickland. Tanner pharmacy employees who served under Earl’s supervision will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
Flowers are welcome. For those who prefer, memorial contributions may also be made in Earl’s memory to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Building Fund, 694 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Carrollton, GA 30116; www.mympbc.com/online-giving.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
