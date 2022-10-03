Earl Strickland

Earl Strickland, 82 of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

He was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Bremen, the son of the late Virgil William Strickland and Agnes Odessa Jett Strickland.

To send flowers to the family of M. Strickland, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 5
Visitation
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
4:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 6
Funeral
Thursday, October 6, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Trending Videos