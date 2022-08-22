Earl Gram Jr., 81, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
He was born July 6, 1941, in Warrenton, the son of the late J.D. Howell and Bell Story Howell.
Earl was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He spent most of his life at P & G Management and worked as a statistics manager. He was an avid coin collector and had a love for antiques. Earl was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and was a servant for the Lord at the Manna House.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lorraine Gram; son, Mike (Whitney) Gram; daughters, Tami Arenas, DeAnna Crowe, Lisa (Donald) McClure, Regina Sanderson, Suzy Eddleston; 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was welcomed into Heaven by his son, Shannon Sanderson, and his grandson, Tommy Wesse.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Dr. Douglas New officiating. The gentlemen serving as pallbearers are, Chris Earl Gram, Michael Gram, Noah Gram, Ryan Gram, Kenneth Fraley and Cody Howard.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the hour of service. Earl’s interment will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. from Hillcrest Memorial Park in Augusta.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
