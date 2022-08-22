Earl Gram, Jr.

Earl Gram Jr., 81, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

He was born July 6, 1941, in Warrenton, the son of the late J.D. Howell and Bell Story Howell.

To send flowers to the family of Elvin Gram Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 24
Visitation
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
2:00PM-4:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 24
Service
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
4:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Aug 25
Burial
Thursday, August 25, 2022
1:00PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
2700 Deans Bridge Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Burial begins.

Trending Videos