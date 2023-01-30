The Mt. Zion Lady Eagles earned a 51-32 region win over Christian Heritage on Friday, and with the win, they are looking ahead to a chance to be the number-one seed in the region tournament.
“Big win for us. We knew what was at stake — region tournament implications,” said head coach Tyler Wright after the game.
After Friday’s game, the Eagles are a perfect 4-0 in region play, putting them in line to potentially have the home-court advantage for the region tournament.
Leading the Eagles against Christian Heritage in the win was Shaniah Farley, who finished the game with 12 points, the only Eagle in double digits. Another name to note is Zoey Holland, who recently surpassed the 1,000 career points mark before Friday’s game.
Despite the double-digit win, Coach Wright made it clear that the team as a whole felt they could do much better, and he said the girls talked about this in the post-game discussion.
“They compete their tails off on a daily basis. I didn’t have to say much in the locker room,” he said. “Very mature group.”
Christian Heritage jumped out to a 4-2 lead two minutes into the game and stayed in the lead for a long stretch of the first quarter until Mt. Zion scored seven unanswered to close the quarter with a 12-8 lead.
“Credit to them, they came out ready to go, played really hard,” Wright said. “We just locked down and started playing our game.”
Mt. Zion scored 12 points in each of the first three quarters. Amaria King and Zikyriah Platt both had five-point second quarters while their defense held Christian Heritage to eight, and the Eagles went into the half up 24-16.
In the third period, Emily Byrd knocked down a pair of three-pointers to extend Mt. Zion’s lead to 36-22. The fourth quarter was a story of transitional baskets off steals, led by Daelyn Woods who found the bottom of the net four times from the post.
Mt. Zion has just two region games remaining before the tournament, as they take on Christian Heritage on the road today and travel to Bowdon on Friday.
