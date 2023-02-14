Shaniah Farley

Mt. Zion’s Shaniah Farley (2) looks to pass during her team’s loss to Greenforest 26-20 in the 7B-A Division-II region championship game.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

MOUNT ZION — Most nights, holding an opponent to 26 points in basketball is considered a defensive success, but for Mt. Zion girls on Monday, it was the offense that struggled as they fell 26-20, seemingly leaving Greenforest as the region’s top seed going into state playoffs.

However, according to Mt. Zion head coach Tyler Wright, due to Greenforest utilizing an ineligible player in the game, Mt. Zion will retain the number-one seed despite the loss. Wright did not state which player was ineligible, but he did say it was one of their starters.

