MOUNT ZION — Most nights, holding an opponent to 26 points in basketball is considered a defensive success, but for Mt. Zion girls on Monday, it was the offense that struggled as they fell 26-20, seemingly leaving Greenforest as the region’s top seed going into state playoffs.
However, according to Mt. Zion head coach Tyler Wright, due to Greenforest utilizing an ineligible player in the game, Mt. Zion will retain the number-one seed despite the loss. Wright did not state which player was ineligible, but he did say it was one of their starters.
Before the eligibility issues were revealed Tuesday afternoon, it was a tough night for the Lady Eagles on Monday.
“The defensive effort was there,” said Wright after the game. “They executed the game plan. We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket, and that’s how basketball works sometimes. Sometimes it’s just an unfair game.”
That statement had a whole new meaning once the eligibility issues came to light.
With four minutes left in the fourth, the game was tied 18-18. In the stretch after this point, Greenforest put up eight unanswered points, starting with a pair of foul shots by Thalia Kayiranga, and continuing with three consecutive inside buckets by Andela Mirkovic.
Mt. Zion’s Emily Byrd had a putback score following a missed three pointer, but time was not in the Eagles’ favor, and the buzzer sounded on a 26-20 decision.
“I thought some turnovers in the second half led to some easy points for them, and ultimately as a coach, I’ve got to do a better job of just helping the girls find a way to put the ball in the basket,” Wright said.
In the first quarter, Zoey Holland banked in a shot for the first basket of the game for either team a minute and a half after the tip. But two inside scores by Kayiranga near the midpoint of the quarter were enough to put Greenforest ahead 4-2, which was the score at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles scored 12 points in the second quarter, their most productive quarter of the night, while also holding Greenforest to their lowest-scoring quarter of the night with three points.
“Second quarter, I thought we played really well,” Wright said. “We had a seven-point lead going into halftime. Then the second half, we got a lot of clean looks. We weren’t making them.”
A jumpshot by Nesiah Farley to start the second half was Mt. Zion’s only basket of the third quarter. Greenforest scored seven in the first two minutes of the third quarter, but both teams were shut out thereafter.
Despite only scoring two points in the third, Mt. Zion still held a 16-14 lead going into the fourth. That was quickly erased by Greenforest’s Ida Gueuye, tying the game at 16 all.
In the first two minutes of the fourth, Byrd hit the rim on three-straight three-point attempts, and Zikyriah Platt had a pair of missed jump shots. Kayiranga then drove down the lane to put Greenforest ahead for the first time since the first quarter, 18-16.
Holland tied the game up at 18 as she banked in a jump shot from midrange, but that was before Greenforest stretched their lead in the final minutes.
But, once again, Mt. Zion will be a one seed in the GHSA state playoffs due to the eligibility issue and will host the first round next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
